Manchester City make enquiry for Manchester United target

London, Nov 18: Premier League high-flyers Manchester City have reportedly contacted Atletico Madrid for discussing a move for Antonie Griezmann.
Earlier, this week it was reported that Barcelona had agreed to a deal in principle to sign the Atletico Madrid forward but despite that, the Frenchman continues to be linked with a host of European giants.
Catalan paper Sport claim that Griezmann is only considered as a backup target by the Blaugrana if they fail to land their primary target that is Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool.
The report goes on to say that Barca are in a better position to land Griezmann than Premier League duo Manchester United and City. However, that has not stopped City make initial enquiries as they look to get one over United.
Manchester United were keen on signing Paul Pogba's pal last summer, but FIFA’s ban on Atletico scuppered the deal as Griezmann did not want to leave putting his club in trouble.
Griezmann instead signed a new contract until 2022, which saw his buy-out clause doubled from £85million to £170m.
The Atletico striker has been in poor form this season, scoring just twice in La Liga.
This week Le 10 Sport claimed the Catalans have stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing to a deal in principle with Griezmann.
With Luis Suarez struggling in front of goal, Barcelona are in the market for more firepower in attack and Griezmann, being a proven forward in La Liga, was a name they had to consider.
Meanwhile, Man United boss Jose Mourinho will be keen to add firepower to his attack this summer and will surely come calling again for the former Real Sociedad man.
Guardiola's side have netted 38 goals in their opening 11 games, but money being no issue, they could still look for betterments and Griezmann would still bring a lot to the side.