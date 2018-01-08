Manchester City to make stunning bid for Leicester defender

Bengaluru, January 8: Leicester City star defender Harry Maguire has made his way on to Pep Guardiola’s wanted list at Manchester City.
The English centre-half could be on his way to the Etihad in this January transfer window after emerging as a new option in Manchester City’s chase for another defender.
Guardiola has been impressed by Maguire’s displays for the Foxes since joining from Hull for £17million in the summer and could offer around £50million for him.
City’s chief even gave the England defender, 24, a hug in admiration after the Carabao Cup quarter-final last month, which Manchester City won 4-3 on penalties.
Guardiola has been linked with West Brom skipper Jonny Evans, Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez and Lyon star Mouctar Diakhaby.
He ideally wants a centre-half who is eligible to play in the Champions League, with City facing Basel in the last 16 next month.
Maguire qualifies his requirement and is also English which means he would quality as a hoe-grown player which the Cityzens need as well.
The Foxes will fight to keep him, but Maguire would jump at the chance of a move to the big time after his remarkable rise for club and country.
Meanwhile, Manchester City are currently pricing up their targets. They bid £24m for Evans, 30, in the summer but will have to go higher.
Martinez, 26, is a fixed fee at £29m and Lyon would want £40m for Diakhaby, 21.
Maguire would be the most expensive option, but City were happy to splash out £47.5m for John Stones in August 2016 who has made a brilliant progress under Guardiola.
Maguire has been excellent for Leicester this season and he was rewarded his first cap for the England national team by Gareth Southgate following his success.
The 24-year-old is likely to be the first-choice of England in the World Cup and now runaway Premier League leaders want him. The young defender surely deserves all the plaudits.