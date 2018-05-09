Manchester City prepare six-man shortlist for attackers

Bengaluru, May 9: Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly looking for new wide-men as Pep Guardiola begins to plot his title defence.
Reports claim that as many as six top-class players are on City’s shortlist including Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Leicester City ace Riyad Mahrez whom Guardiola wanted in January.
The Etihad club cruised to their first title win since 2014 and are just one point shy of matching Chelsea’s record haul of 95 points in the 2004/05 season. They also have two games to beat Chelsea’s record 103 goals in the 2009/10 campaign.
But after falling short in the Champions League and FA Cup, Guardiola wants to ensure that he has the strength in depth to successfully compete on all fronts.
The Spaniard has apparently earmarked six players who he feels can steer City towards even more silverware especially the Champions League. And his primary target is Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, who is wanted by Spanish giants Real Madrid and French side Paris Saint-Germain.
But the Blues are unlikely to sell to a major rival, plus Hazard could also end up costing even more than Neymar’s world-record £195m switch to France last summer.
A more realistic option is Leicester’s Mahrez, who came close to joining City in January after handing in a transfer request. He remains keen on ditching Claude Puel for Guardiola’s all-conquering giants, but could set City back around £50m.
City are casting their net far and wide, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey is said to be another option Pep is keen on. The 20-year-old Jamaican, who could end up representing England, is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Bundesliga and has a whole host of clubs chasing his signature.
City are also keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, with the USA international entering the final two years of his contract and proving to be one of the best players in German football.
Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins could be an option for the right flank, with Ajax’s Justin Kluivert, son of Netherlands legend Patrick, also falling under City’s gaze.
