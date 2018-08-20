Manchester City and PSG want Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl

Bengaluru, August 20: German giants Borussia Dortmund have placed a huge £68million price tag on midfielder Julian Weigl amid interest from Premier League holders Manchester City and Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain.
That figure is according to reliable outlet France Football, who claim the German side will not sell the star for anything less.
Speculation over The German international’s future has intensified over recent weeks with both the Premier League and Ligue 1 champions heavily linked with a swoop.
Borussia Dortmund brought in Alex Witsel from Tianjin Quanjian this summer, raising doubts over the Germany international’s future and with Thomas Delaney also arriving from Werder Bremen, the Bundesliga side can afford to allow the midfielder to depart for a huge fee which they can realistically get for the young midfielder.
Their former manager Thomas Tuchel, now in charge of PSG, would like a reunion with the ace at Parc des Princes.
At the same time, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the 22-year-old and could launch a move in January as he is also in dire need of a number six after losing out to Chelsea for Jorginho.
Weigl joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2016 and has been a sensation ever since.
His performances led to a senior call-up for his country a year later and he has gone to win five caps.
Last season, Weigl started just 20 times for Dortmund but his opportunities look like they will be restricted this campaign with Witsel and Delaney on the German club's books.
So, with the German giants happy to sell the player for the right price, it seems that the German will eventually move out of Germany.
Both PSG and Manchester City have plenty of cash to spend and can afford to match the demands of Borussia Dortmund.