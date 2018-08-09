Manchester City sign Australian wonderkid Arzani

Football

Manchester, August 9: Manchester City have signed Australia international midfielder Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City, beating the likes of Juventus to the 19-year-old's signature.

Arzani featured in all three of Australia's games at the World Cup after making 18 appearances and scoring two goals in the A-League for Melbourne in 2017-18, and he was named the league's Young Footballer of the Year.

He was the youngest player ever to be named in Australia's squad for a World Cup and was also the youngest player at the tournament in Russia, making his first appearance in the second half of the Socceroos' 2-1 defeat to France.

Arzani is expected to be sent out on loan, with Celtic said to be keen on taking the playmaker for the season.

City's managing director of global football, Brian Marwood, told the club's official website: "In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia's brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level.

"This pathway was first forged by Aaron Mooy just two years ago, and we are all delighted to see another Australian-grown talent make this move.

"The combination of City Football Group's global football structure and the world-leading City Football Academy facilities create an environment in which this pathway can become well-trodden."

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
