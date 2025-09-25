Football Manchester City Regains Competitive Spirit Following EFL Cup Win Against Huddersfield Town Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction with Manchester City's performance in their 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Huddersfield Town, highlighting the team's regained spirit and determination for future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction with Manchester City's renewed spirit following their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup third round. Goals from Phil Foden and Savinho secured the win, marking a positive step after City missed out on major trophies last season. They finished third in the Premier League and lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

Despite making nine changes to their starting line-up, City managed a comfortable win against their third-tier opponents. Foden opened the scoring with a precise shot into the bottom corner after a clever exchange with debutant Divine Mukasa. Later, Foden assisted Savinho for a powerful second-half goal.

Guardiola shared his thoughts with Sky Sports after learning they would face Swansea City in the fourth round. "It was a good one. It is always tricky, but we played really well," he stated. He acknowledged their need to adapt to Huddersfield's changing tactics but was pleased with the overall performance.

City's recent history in the EFL Cup includes four consecutive wins from 2017-18 to 2020-21. However, they entered Wednesday's match having lost three of their last four games in this competition. Despite these challenges, Guardiola remains optimistic about their progress.

Huddersfield Town's manager, Lee Grant, praised his team's effort despite the loss. The former Manchester United goalkeeper highlighted their hard work and unity against a strong opponent like City. "We have worked extremely hard... I am proud of the guys," he said.

In terms of statistics, City dominated with 17 shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 1.2, while Huddersfield managed only five attempts worth 0.2 xG without hitting the target. Grant noted that limiting City's chances was an achievement for his team.

The upcoming match against Swansea City presents another opportunity for Manchester City to continue their pursuit of silverware this season. With renewed spirit and strategic adjustments, Guardiola aims to guide his team further in the competition.