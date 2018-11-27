Manchester City star Brahim Diaz agrees to join Real Madrid next season on a free transfer

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Manchester City academy prodigy Brahim Diaz has reportedly agreed to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January in advance of joining the club for free next summer, according to reports.
The 19-year-old forward is one of the brightest talents to emerge from the academy lately along with Phil Foden. However, it is understood that as his contract set to expire at the end of this season, the player has decided not to renew it.
The teenager joined the Citizens academy from Malaga in 2013 and made his first-team debut in 2016. He scored twice in a 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham at the start of November recently. However, despite being one of City's most talented young prospects, the youngster has found it difficult to break into the first team set up so far this season, appearing just thrice in all competitions.
Brahim Diaz has decided to leave Manchester City due to a lack of minutes with Real Madrid wanting to sign him.— City Watch (@City_Watch) November 20, 2018
Madrid see Brahim as a similar case to Asensio, where he would do preseason with the first team then either play for them or go on loan to a La Liga club. pic.twitter.com/6BCbsvhFr0
Now the grapevine is that the Spanish forward is frustrated with his lack of game time at the side and has already made up his mind to turn down the offer of a new contract from City and make the move to Madrid in the summer.
Madrid however, will have to pay the Citizens a compensation fee for his signature because he is still under the age of 22. The youngster although is not expected to feature promptly in the Madrid set-up but with the Spanish side looking for young promising talents for future, acquiring a hot property like Diaz will certainly be delightful news for Madrid fans.
Diaz will follow the suit of his former team-mate Jadon Sancho who in the same way left the City academy, two years back to take a chance with Dortmund and now has been established as a first-teamer in the Bundesliga leaders.