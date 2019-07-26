Football
Manchester City still keen on Juventus star Cancelo

Joao Cancelo

Bengaluru, July 26: Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly still keen on signing Joao Cancelo this summer, but they’ll need to move Danilo on first to make room for the Portuguese in the squad.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to build on last season’s success and continue to add more trophies to their cabinet after securing a domestic treble last time round.

In order to do so, Guardiola will undoubtedly hope to strengthen his squad this summer to freshen things up and to maintain the level of motivation to win within the group.

According to reports in England and Italy, Cancelo is eager to make the move to the Etihad, and it’s suggested that talks were held when the Serie A club's sporting director Fabio Paratici was in London earlier this week to discuss other deals.

However, there is a key obstacle in the way of the touted €55m swoop, and that is Danilo, as the reigning Premier League champions want to offload him first to make space for Cancelo and perhaps raise funds to cover his fee.

It’s added that Danilo was offered to Juventus as part of a possible player exchange plus cash deal, but the Turin giants weren’t interested in the Brazilian.

Time will tell if a deal can be done for Cancelo to provide serious competition for Kyle Walker at right back, and given his defensive qualities coupled with his energy he could be an ideal addition for Guardiola's Manchester City.

It seems as though the Portuguese hasn’t done enough to convince Juventus to keep him despite making a promising start last season.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 13:38 [IST]
