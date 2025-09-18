Football Manchester City vs Napoli Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 22:28 [IST]

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Manchester City vs Napoli Live Streaming: The Champions League group stage promises fireworks this week as Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium, with two of Europe's sharpest tacticians-Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte-going head-to-head.

Adding to the intrigue is the return of Kevin De Bruyne, who will face his old club for the first time since leaving in the summer.

De Bruyne, a cornerstone of City's modern success, spent ten glittering years in Manchester, establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the club's history. His decision to join Conte's Napoli during the last transfer window stunned many, and Thursday's clash will be a mix of nostalgia and rivalry.

Guardiola acknowledged his admiration for the Belgian maestro, calling him "unique," but made it clear his focus lies on improving his own record against Conte, whose tactical discipline and competitive edge helped Napoli lift silverware last season.

The visitors will look to exploit what many see as a City side still rebuilding its identity. However, confidence inside the Etihad is soaring after Sunday's commanding 3-0 win over Manchester United in the derby. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made his debut in that fixture, impressed instantly with a clean sheet and will once again start between the posts.

Defensively, Guardiola may tinker with his setup, possibly introducing Nathan Aké and Rico Lewis to freshen things up. Injuries continue to shape the squad, with Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Mateo Kovačić ruled out, while John Stones and summer recruit Rayan Aït-Nouri remain doubtful. Youngster Nico O'Reilly, who impressed at left-back, is expected to keep his place.

Phil Foden, outstanding in the derby win, will again be central to City's attacking play. Guardiola might choose to rotate Rodri, with Nico González and Tijjani Reijnders in line to feature in midfield.

For Conte, the challenge is to blend steel and creativity in hostile territory. His starting XI is expected to include De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, and Rasmus Højlund-giving Napoli a strong Mancunian connection. McTominay has continued his fine form from last season, while Højlund, signed after Romelu Lukaku's thigh injury ruled him out long-term, already made his mark by scoring against Fiorentina last weekend.

Napoli, however, face selection setbacks of their own, with influential centre-back Amir Rrahmani unavailable. Still, with De Bruyne orchestrating the midfield and Conte on the sidelines, the Italian champions arrive with enough belief to test Guardiola's men in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the group stage.

Manchester City vs Napoli Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match on TV and Online in India?

The Manchester City vs Napoli match will be live streamed via SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Friday (September 19).