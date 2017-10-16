Manchester City vs Stoke City: Talking Points

Bengaluru, October 16: Manchester City came up with a show of the highest order against Stoke City at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men thrashed Mark Hughes’ Stoke City 7-2 to steer clear of their opponents to move to the top of the table.
Gabriel Jesus scored a brace while David Silva, Leroy Sane, Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored one each. Kevin De Bruyne had a top-notch game even though he did not get into the score sheet himself.
The Belgian provided two assists and one of the passes of the season that led to the second goal as Guardiola's men returned from the international break to treat the home support to a stunning performance.
Here are three talking points from the game:
De Bruyne, the maestro
David Silva may boast more assists this season, but Kevin De Bruyne continues to be the man who makes Manchester City tick. Going into the game, De Bruyne had been involved in 15 goals in 17 Premier League games and he was once again sensational yesterday.
The Belgian fed the ball to Kyle Walker, who provided the assist for Gabriel Jesus to score, then playing a sublime reverse pass to Leroy Sane, who set up Raheem Sterling for the second.
De Bruyne then provided direct assists for Jesus and Sane, for City's fourth and sixth goals. Given a standing ovation when he was taken off in the 66 minute, at the moment, he is the most influential player in the Premier League.
John Stones proving his worth
Many were sceptical when Manchester City signed John Stones from Everton last season for a massive price-tag and it was aggravated after he endured a tough debut season for the Cityzens. However, the Englishman has been much better at the heart of the defence this season.
Composed on the ball, alert to danger and able to turn defence into attack, Stones was assured throughout, the only hiccup coming when he and his fellow defenders switched off just before the break, allowing Stoke to score two goals in quick succession.
Sterling steps up yet again
Raheem Sterling faced an uncertain future at the start of the season, despite Pep Guardiola's insistence the winger would not be used as part of City's attempts to prise Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal.
However, since the deadline day, Sterling has delivered on a consistent basis. He was once again productive against Stoke, scoring City's second and setting up David Silva for the third and substitute Bernardo Silva for the seventh, making himself undroppable from the team right now.