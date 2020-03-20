Football
Manchester City want Atletico superstar

By
Saul Niguez

Kolkata, March 20: The two Manchester clubs -- City and United -- are reportedly locked in a two-way battle for the services of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The 25-year-old has established himself among the best midfielders in Europe in recent times and it is understood that he could be on his way to England in the summer.

And even though the midfielder has plenty of suitors across Europe, it is now believed to be a two-horse race between Manchester's biggest clubs.

The Spanish international is said to have £141m release clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid and even if Diego Simeone's side can be convinced to sell him for a lesser amount, there are not many clubs who can afford the 25-year-old.

And, both Manchester giants are among the very few clubs who can afford such a massive deal. However, with Pep Guardiola at the helm at Etihad and Manchester City clearly having a greater chance to guarantee him trophies, the blue half of Manchester looks like a more obvious choice for the Spaniard.

With veteran club legend David Silva set to depart Etihad in the summer, Manchester City are certainly going to explore every opportunity to replace the 34-year-old once the summer transfer window opens. Although, Saul will not be a like for like replacement of his compatriot, he would still add a great value to the Manchester City squad.

Saul is blessed with every attribute a midfielder player dreams of. There is no doubt that he is supremely talented but what adds more value to him is his completeness. He can contribute in attack and is really aware defensively.

Saul is incredibly versatile and can play literally anywhere in midfield as well as in defence. Also, he is blessed with a very strong right-foot for a left-footer. The Spaniard might not be as aesthetic as Silva, but under a manager like Guardiola, he will surely flourish.

Friday, March 20, 2020, 9:57 [IST]
