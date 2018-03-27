Manchester City want Real Madrid midfield maestro

Bengaluru, March 27: Even though Manchester City are having a season like never before with the Premier League title almost secured and having already won the League Cup, the manager Pep Guardiola is still looking for everything possible to make his team even stronger.
The Cityzens will face Liverpool in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as well and could well do a treble if they go all the way in it but Guardiola is still looking at players who can improve the current squad at his disposal.
Manchester City are said to be preparing a stunning £75million raid for Real Madrid star Isco this summer.
The 25-year-old Spaniard has twice rejected moves to the Etihad in the past, preferring to stay at the Bernabeu instead.
However, things have changed now. It is understood he is now ready to quit Los Blancos, and play under Guardiola at the Premier League champions-elect.
Madrid are planning a major revamp this summer after a terrible La Liga campaign, which has seen them fall 15 points behind Barcelona.
And Isco believes his playing opportunities under Zinedine Zidane could be restricted, putting City on red alert.
Guardiola missed out on Alexis Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez in January, and is looking to add another attacking star to his squad.
According to a Manchester City spokesman, "The club have been after Isco for a while but he has always turned down moves at the final hurdle.
"He wants to play under Pep by all accounts. Everyone knows Real want to add new attacking talent and he could be one that goes.
"Pep already has a wealth of creative midfield talents but is still on the look out for a player who can operate out wide.
"The club are looking to tweak the squad with four roles on the radar including two midfielders, another striker and a back-up full-back."
Isco earns around £140,000-a-week at Madrid, and would be in-line for a pay-rise if he was to join City this summer.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have also shown an interest in the ex-Malaga ace, but he wants to be at a club where he feels they will compete for the Champions League.
