Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Three talking points as VAR helps visitors snatch a point

By
Image Courtesy: Manchester United

Bengaluru, Oct 1: Manchester United have once again failed to get a win at the Old Trafford as they have been held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal. The Gunners came into Old Trafford with an impressive comeback over Villa last weekend contrasting to United, but they were once again denied three points where they are winless in the last 13 years.

The game started off slow with both teams unwilling to display attacking exploit. Subsequently, chances were at a premium in the opening 45 minutes. But just before half time Scott McTominay provided a rare moment of quality to put ahead of the Red Devils with a long ranger. But in the next half his strike was cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang was initially denied by the offside flag as he slipped past David de Gea following a miss pass ball from Tuanzebe. But VAR came to his and Arsenal's rescue to earn the Gunners a point.

McTominay could have doubled his tally afterwards but could only bullet his free header over the crossbar while youngster Saka was close to getting his first Pl goal only to be denied with a deflection in the box by Lindelof. These two were the only big chances from both ends.

Here are the three major talking points of the game:

1) Pepe yet to adapt

Arsenal's world record signing Nicolas Pepe is yet to live up to the hype and justify his price tag so far. Just like previous weeks in the league, he was awful as he continually lost the ball and bloating shots over De Gea's crossbar time and again.

He's currently not showing that he was worth the €80million that the gunners paid for him. He is still only 24 and is playing outside France for the first time, but Arsenal is yet to see many signs he will repay the money.

2) Mctominay only the bright spot

Only a few players have put together a consistent performance over the last two months and the Young Scottish is one of the few names to be associated with it. He again outdid his midfield partners, Pogba, Lingard and later Fred on the pitch, closing into tackles and pressing United forward through sheer force of determination. His goal, a fine 20-yard strike was just a reward for his work and application in the middle of the ground which eventually salvaged one point for them.

3) Aubameyang rescues again

Another game and another goal for last season's top scorer who rescued his side yet again. Scored his seven-goal of the season, becoming the first player to score seven goals in Arsenal's first seven Premier League games since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98- which has handed his side all the possible 12 points so far.

Axel Tuanzebe's clumsy play around United's goal handed Arsenal the chance and Bukayo Saka wasted no time in finding Aubameyang who easily chipped in their only goal of the game.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
