Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Three talking points as VAR helps visitors snatch a point

1) Pepe yet to adapt
Arsenal's world record signing Nicolas Pepe is yet to live up to the hype and justify his price tag so far. Just like previous weeks in the league, he was awful as he continually lost the ball and bloating shots over De Gea's crossbar time and again.
He's currently not showing that he was worth the €80million that the gunners paid for him. He is still only 24 and is playing outside France for the first time, but Arsenal is yet to see many signs he will repay the money.
2) Mctominay only the bright spot
Only a few players have put together a consistent performance over the last two months and the Young Scottish is one of the few names to be associated with it. He again outdid his midfield partners, Pogba, Lingard and later Fred on the pitch, closing into tackles and pressing United forward through sheer force of determination. His goal, a fine 20-yard strike was just a reward for his work and application in the middle of the ground which eventually salvaged one point for them.
3) Aubameyang rescues again
Another game and another goal for last season's top scorer who rescued his side yet again. Scored his seven-goal of the season, becoming the first player to score seven goals in Arsenal's first seven Premier League games since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98- which has handed his side all the possible 12 points so far.
Axel Tuanzebe's clumsy play around United's goal handed Arsenal the chance and Bukayo Saka wasted no time in finding Aubameyang who easily chipped in their only goal of the game.