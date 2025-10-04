Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Manchester United Secures 2-0 Victory Over Sunderland With Goals From Mount And Sesko In his 50th match as head coach, Ruben Amorim saw Manchester United defeat Sunderland 2-0. Goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko eased pressure on the manager. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Ruben Amorim celebrated his 50th match as Manchester United's head coach with a win, as Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko secured a 2-0 victory over Sunderland. This result eased some pressure on Amorim, who had to defend his 3-4-3 formation at a pre-match press conference. Despite sticking to this system, five changes in the starting lineup brought new energy to the team.

Mount replaced Matheus Cunha and scored an eighth-minute goal with a volley from inside the area. This goal concluded an impressive 18-pass sequence. United continued to push for more goals but were thwarted by Sunderland's goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who made crucial saves against Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbuemo. Roefs also tipped Bruno Fernandes' shot onto the bar before Sesko scored in the 31st minute after Diogo Dalot's long throw.

Sunderland's manager Regis Le Bris mirrored United's formation by introducing Dan Ballard in the 37th minute, which led to an immediate improvement for Sunderland. Granit Xhaka tested United's debutant goalkeeper Senne Lammens from distance. Sunderland had a penalty decision overturned after Sesko's challenge on Trai Hume, and Ballard narrowly missed with a header from the resulting corner.

Despite these efforts, Sunderland struggled to create clear chances in the second half. Their hopes dwindled when substitute Chemsdine Talbi shot directly at Lammens in the final minute of regular time. The victory moved United within one point of Sunderland in the Premier League standings before the international break, placing them eighth with 10 points while Sunderland remained sixth.

Amorim has faced challenges during his tenure at United, but this win marked a positive milestone. Among the last ten managers at United to reach 50 competitive games, only Dave Sexton and Tommy Docherty have fewer wins than Amorim’s 19 (with 12 draws and 19 losses). This victory also marked United’s first three consecutive home Premier League wins since August 2023.

The team's performance was highlighted by Mount’s opening goal, which capped off an excellent move involving 18 passes—the joint-most for any Premier League goal this season. This was also United’s longest build-up for a league goal since September 2023 when Fernandes scored against Burnley.

Amorim remains confident that his team is improving despite challenges ahead, including an away match against Liverpool after the break. The Red Devils will need to enhance their away form to continue their upward trajectory in the league standings.