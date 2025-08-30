PKL 12: Sumit and Gagan Gowda shine as UP Yoddhas take down Telugu Titans 40-35 in Vizag

Football Manchester United Triumphs Over Burnley 3-2 With Late Penalty From Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes scored a late penalty to secure Manchester United's first Premier League win of the season, defeating Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford. Despite trailing twice, United's resilience shone through in a thrilling match. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bruno Fernandes scored a decisive penalty in the seventh minute of added time, securing Manchester United's first Premier League victory of the season with a 3-2 win over Burnley at Old Trafford. This win lifted United to ninth place before the international break, while Burnley dropped to 11th after suffering their second defeat.

Despite falling behind twice due to a Josh Cullen own goal and Bryan Mbeumo's strike, Burnley fought back. Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony scored for Burnley, with Anthony equalising in the 66th minute. Foster had a goal disallowed for offside before Anthony's equaliser.

In the final moments, substitute Benjamin Sesko nearly scored twice but missed both headers. However, Fernandes capitalised on Amad Diallo being fouled by Anthony in the box, converting the penalty to clinch victory for United. This marked Fernandes' redemption after missing a penalty against Fulham last week.

United's performance was dominant, generating 3.54 expected goals (xG) from 26 shots compared to Burnley's 1.2 xG from six attempts. Fernandes' penalty was United's fourth-latest winning goal in Premier League history since 2006-07 and their second-latest at home.

Remarkably, United became the first team to have their initial two goals of a Premier League season come from own goals. They benefited from as many own goals this season as they did in the previous two seasons combined.

This thrilling match showcased United's resilience and ability to secure late victories, reminiscent of past dramatic finishes under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The team's determination paid off as they secured crucial points in their pursuit of success this season.