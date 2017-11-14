Manchester United academy prodigy Andreas Pereira drops major hint about his future

London, Nov 14: Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira has dropped a huge clue that he could leave the club on a permanent basis for La Liga side Valencia.
The 21-year-old midfielder left Old Trafford on the transfer deadline day for Valencia on a season-long loan deal for a successive second loan stint in Spain after having spent last whole season at Granada.
The Brazilian left the Old Trafford side against Jose Mourinho's wish, however, there is a clause in his contract where he can be called on in January transfer window.
However, the 21-year-old who is thriving in La Liga has revealed that he does not want to return to Manchester United in the January transfer window and would be happy to remain at Valencia beyond his current loan deal.
Pereira told Valencia-based sports newspaper Superdeporte that he would like to play for Los Che beyond June 2018 and right now not ready to leave Spain as he wants to help Marcelino’s side stay within touching distance of the title challenge and continue his development in top division until at least the end of the campaign.
"Of course, that would be a very good option for me, it would be positive. I'm happy at Valencia CF.
"Valencia is a big club and seeing our current form, everyone wants to remain here.
"Everything is going so well, everyone in the squad is happy. We want to maintain this."
"In my mind I want to be here and help Valencia until June," Pereira added.
"That was my intention when I came here. I know there is a clause inserted into the loan deal and I will have to wait and see. But my focus is on Valencia and I would like to stay here."
Pereira caught the eye of everyone while on loan at Granada last season where he scored five goals and set up three more in 34 La Liga starts.
In this campaign, the Brazilian youngster also has impressed in his nine league appearances and already registered one goal and three assists to his name to help Valencia to be second in the La Liga standings, just three points behind leaders Barcelona after 11 matches.
Pereira signed a one-year contract extension with United before leaving for Valencia is contracted to the Premier League side until June 2019.