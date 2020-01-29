Football
Manchester United agree Bruno Fernandes deal

By Christopher Devine
Bruno Fernandes
Having been linked with Manchester United for a prolonged period, Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is nearing a move to Old Trafford.

Bengaluru, Janaury 29: Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, it was announced on Wednesday.

Fernandes, linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.

Fernandes: Premier League always my preference

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. A further announcement will be made in due course," the Premier League club tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference following earlier reports of a possible move to either La Liga champions Barcelona or Valencia, Fernandes told SIC, "It always was."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 22:00 [IST]
