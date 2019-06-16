Football

Manchester United and Juventus in transfer battle for Adrien Rabiot

By
Paris Saint-Germain star midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Bengaluru, June 16: Premier League giants Manchester United are in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain star midfielder Adrien Rabiot but face stiff competition from Serie A champions Juventus.

The French midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer after running down his contract at the French capital club and he has told the fans he would make his decision soon as he mulls over offers from United and Juventus, the masters of sweeping up top talent on free transfer.

Rabiot told the media: "I’ve spoken with Juventus, it’s a great club where everyone would like to play.

"I like Italy so much, it’s wonderful here. A demanding season awaits me. At Juventus? Juve watched me and we talked about it, but I can’t say anything.

"Manchester United? It’s the same as last year, I have to decide. I’m on vacation for now. Soon you will know."

Rabiot spent time in Manchester City's academy in 2008 before eventually coming through PSG's youth ranks. The 24-year-old has played 227 times for the Ligue 1 powerhouses and racked up six France caps although he missed out on the World Cup-winning squad last summer and refused to be on stand-by.

The Red Devils are in need of midfield reinforcements with Ander Herrera leaving at the end of the season and Paul Pogba being chased by Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Old Lady have gained a well deserved reputation for snapping up players on free transfers, with Aaron Ramsey the latest star to arrive for no fee. And they will be an attractive proposition for Rabiot after dominating in Serie A and spending big to try and do the same in Europe.

However, Rabiot surely needs to think long and hard before moving to the Turin club as he is unlikely to get a guaranteed first-team spot for the Old Lady whereas at Manchester United, his first-team chances will be much more and he is also likely to earn more.

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
