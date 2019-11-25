Manchester United battle PSG for Roma star - A good deal?

Bengaluru, November 25: Manchester United are expected to be preparing for a massive overhaul in their squad with the ongoing struggles they are experiencing this campaign.
It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prepared a eight-man shortlist of transfer targets for the upcoming transfer windows. However, a number of players outside that list are also believed to be on the watchlist and among them one is Roma and Italy sensation Nicolo Zaniolo.
It is widely reported in England that the Red Devils are prepared to go head to head against French Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain for the 20-year-old Italian wonderkid and could be preparing a £50million bid.
PSG seemed to be leading the chase for the Italian international ahead of the likes of Juventus and Barcelona but Manchester United are now looking to enter the fray.
Even though it was expected that Manchester United would not spend a big amount of money in January as they are preparing themselves for a huge summer transfer window but Zaniolo has now emerged as a surprise target and could be pursued in January itself.
Solskjaer fears that waiting another six months for the youngster will soar his value higher and also increase the competition and therefore, he is not willing to take any risk.
It has been a sensational season for the young versatile midfielder who can play equally well as a number ten and on the flanks. He has five goals and one assist to his name in 16 games for Roma this season while he has also established himself as a regular for the national team. Zaniolo has appeared 5 times already for the Azzurri and has found the back of the net twice.
Zaniolo boasts a big frame of 1.90m but despite his big frame, he excels technically and loves to dribble. He is naturally a number ten but has also done really when when deployed on the flanks. He can also feature in a deeper role and can be nurtured as a number eight if wanted with the quality he has.
However, Manchester United, who are in desperate need of a number ten, Zaniolo would be able to play in his most preferred position if he opts to move to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils believe that the good relationship between them and Roma to secure Chris Smalling's loan deal could help with negotiations over Zaniolo. However, Zaniolo is right now a hot fan favourite at Old Trafford and might not feel that it is already time for him to move out of Italy.
English Premier League is much different from Serie A and the player must choose his move carefully. But, from Manchester United's point of view, a deal for Zaniolo would be a great one.