Manchester United to bid for Juventus star Dybala

Bengaluru, September 11: Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly plotting a £100million-plus move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.
The Argentinian has long been linked with a switch to join international team-mate Lionel Messi at Barcelona. But it will be the Red Devils who will attempt a January swoop to land the 24-year-old attacker, according to reports in Italy.
The reports also adds that Jose Mourinho is ready to splash out around £107m to bring the South American to Old Trafford.
The forward moved to Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the hottest properties in Europe. Dybala has bagged an impressive 52 goals in 100 top-flight matches for the Old Lady, helping them win Serie A consecutively for the last three years.
The Red Devils will face a tough task in convincing the superstar to join them though given that a host of other European sides are also interested in him including Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Spanish media strongly claim that Dybala is desperate to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. And although another attacker is not one of their main priorities, the ace is an appealing option for Galacticos president Florentino Perez.
Dybala is set to come face-to-face with Manchester United next month in the Champions League at Old Trafford before Mourinho's men travel to Turin for the return group game in November.
Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Serie A giants in the summer, the Italian club has changed the away it attacks to suit the Portuguese which is not helping Dybala and he might feel a move is required at this stage in his career to make sure it continues to head in the right direction.