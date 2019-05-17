Football

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyeing £40m replacement for Romelu Lukaku

By
Bengaluru, May 17: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly asked for information on Lyon forward Moussa Dembele as part of the club's rebuild, according to reports.

United are set for a major summer shake-up under Solskjaer, with numerous first-team members expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer and it could even see them let go star forward Lukaku.

The Belgian forward has seen his position captured by Rashford since Solskjaer's appointed and rumours have been circulating that he could move to Serie A next season, after potential interests from Inter Milan and Juventus.

With that in mind, the Red Devils are actively looking for a replacement and reportedly they have been impressed with scouting reports on Dembele – who only joined them last Summer from Celtic.

The 22-year-old has been an excellent addition for Lyon this season, netting 22 goals in all competitions, including 14 in 19 starts in the league.

The Norwegian is keen to rebuild United’s spine with young potential talents. The Red Devils are expected to adopt a different approach in the transfer market under Solskjaer by buying young players to develop rather than marquee signings and the United manager apparently views Dembele as the ideal candidate to lead the line of a newly formed setup.

A price of £40 million is being touted for the 22-year-old who is under contract for another four years and official talks could go underway in coming weeks.

Earlier some the reports suggested that Arsenal too are interested in the player and could approach him. But with the Gunners are already padded out in the striking department with Alexandre Lacaztte and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang successfully notching up 43 goals combined this season, the rumours have since faded out.

Dembele could be an impact signing for United, irrespective of Lukaku’s transfer status as he lacked an extra edge in front of goals last season. With a productive record everywhere he’s played, it makes sense that Dembele is being chased by the Red Devils who wish to instil the attacking football again under Solskjaer.

 
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
