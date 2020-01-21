Football
Manchester United charged for failing to control their players in Liverpool defeat

By Patric Ridge
Man Utd

London, January 21: Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during their 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (January 19).

Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk's header, Liverpool thought they had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after.

However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David De Gea prior to Firmino's strike.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United's players - including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking - gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.

The FA have now taken action against United, charging the club with a breach of FA Rule E20(a).

"It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday," read a statement on the official FA Spokesperson twitter account.

United have been given until Thursday (January 23) to respond to the charge.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
