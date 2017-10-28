Manchester United and Chelsea to make offer for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez

London, Oct 28: Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte seems to have made an offer for Saul Niguez and are ready to break the bank to land Atletico Madrid 22-year-old star Saul Niguez and is urging his club to offer up £71m in order to secure him.
Whereas Manchester United are also reported to be in line to land the player and ready to offer Ander Herrera and Juan Mata as a part of the deal, according to a report in Spain.
The young Spain midfielder has been with the La Rojas since 2014 and recently has renewed his contract over the summer with a release clause worth £134m. But it is believed that manager Diego Simeone is willing to let the player go and want to cash on him to strengthen his squad furthermore.
Mourinho has been looking to bolster his midfield for next season and with Carrick at the end of his Manchester United tenure and United lacking quality in the midfield, the addition of the player can be a welcome boost for the Red Devils. The Spanish outlet claims that Jose Mourinho is willing to send Herrera and Mata to Madrid in a swap deal in order to land Niguez.
Chelsea also have a lack of squad depth in the midfield and could be in line to break the bank to sign the player in next season's window. And with Conte's game-play reliant mainly on two midfielders, a partnership of Kante and Saul could be destructive news for the opponents.
Although Atletico boss Simeone has so far reportedly declined all the rumours and rejected any approaches for the Spain international. Atletico to have allegedly responded that Niguez is not for sale, with the La Liga giants only willing let him go for the £134m buy-out clause which is mostly an insane amount for a young midfielder.
The Spanish international has scored one goal while assisting another for Atletico this season while playing in the central midfield role. The versatile midfielder can also play as a make-shift winger as well as defensive midfield role.