Manchester United and Chelsea target Nainggolan set for China move

Bengaluru, January 16: Chelsea and Manchester United target Radja Nainggolan is close to joining Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande from AS Roma for £44.5million.
The Belgian international will snub European football for the riches of the Far-East for a £10m-a-year salary, according to Gazzetta dello Sport who are a reliable source in Italy.
The 29-year-old was dropped for Roma's defeat at home to Atalanta on Saturday (January 13) due to his imminent switch to China.
Guangzhou boss Fabio Cannavaro is looking to replace Paulinho who joined Barcelona last summer.
The deal is expected to be an initial loan with an obligation to make it permanent before the end of June.
Nainggolan moved to Roma from Cagliari in 2014 and was close to moving to the Premier League last summer to join Chelsea with team-mate Antonio Rudiger.
However, the move did not materialize but it is still a surprise to see one of the best midfielders of Europe quitting for Chinese football at the peak of his career.
The Belgian stated on his failed move to Chelsea, "Yes. I talked to him (Antonio Conte).
"They were really interested and wanted me over there, that's all I can say."
Despite the interest he opted to pen a new four-year deal last year to stay in the Italian capital.
The midfield lynchpin had even been linked with a switch to Old Trafford next summer, so his move to China will be seen as a huge shock just months before the World Cup.
He does not share the best relationship with the Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez and knows that Belgium have some really talented midfielders playing in Europe and this move could cost him a place in the World Cup for his country.