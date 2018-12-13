Manchester United considering a move for Brazil defender

Kolkata, December 13: Premier League giants Manchester United have enquired about Bordeaux defender Pablo as per reports in England.
Jose Mourinho is desperately looking for defensive reinforcements to bolster his under-performing back four this January.
The former Chelsea boss has also cast his eye over Porto centre-back Eder Militao after injuries and lack of form ravaged the defence of the Red Devils.
But, now reports claim that the Special One wants to raid Ligue 1 giants Bordeaux for Pablo.
The move won't come cheap though with the Brazilian centre-back, 27, who is under contract at Bordeaux until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Pablo only returned to Bordeaux earlier this year after spending almost all of 2017 back in Brazil after struggling to make the grade in Europe.
However, the defender helped Corinthians lift the Brazilian Championship trophy and has come back to France better than ever.
After getting sent-off on the opening day of the season, Pablo has been a rock at the back, playing 18 times in all competitions for Bordeaux.
Pablo has also played twice for Brazil's national team and both times ended on the winning side with victories over Saudi Arabia and Cameroon.
Pablo could be just what United are after as they have been forced into makeshift defensive teams seemingly all season.
However, there might be concerns among the fans with the news of the Red Devils tracking Pablo considering that he does not come with enough reputation in Europe and the club are not in a position to make another poor signing or any kind of gamble.
Meanwhile, reports also suggest that United remain interested in Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, with the defender described as Mourinho's "top target."
However, the Serie A team's €150m valuation has pushed the Red Devils to look for other options.
Koulibaly is considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, but his price tag is sure to make executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward think twice.