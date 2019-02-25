Manchester United 'contact' Sporting captain Bruno Fernandes' agents

Bengaluru, February 25: Manchester United have 'made contact' with the agents of Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes over a Summer transfer, according to reports in Portugal.
The highly-rated attacking midfielder has been drawing interest for last two years and was linked with Liverpool earlier in the Summer. But if the latest reports are to be believed, United too have shown strong interest on the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder.
Fernandes joined the Portuguese side only last year but has been their star performer ever since. He was involved in 36 goals last term and this time certainly it's much better than the previous one.
The 24-year-old has been involved in 33 goals this season in all competitions, making 11 assists and scoring 22 for the capital city club, helping the imbalanced side holding the fourth place in the league as of now.
Fernandes has been vital to Sporting's reconstruction following the turbulence caused by the chaotic reign of former club president Bruno de Carvalho.
Nine players - including Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio - decided to tear up their contracts and Fernandes also was among them. However, following the departure of the President, he again signed a deal with the side to maintain his commitment.
However, due to the club having financial restraint as per latest reports, Sporting now finally could be receptive to potential interest from the top European side. Moreover, with Sporting's chances of securing Champions League football looking bleak, the player could also look to move for better challenge.
Manchester United who are said to be looking for midfield addition reportedly have been alerted. Fernandes has been used in a variety of roles across midfield and attacks this season, he has mostly operated as a no. 10 or a creative central midfielder.
United's midfield has been pretty settled during Solskjaer's time in charge with Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba establishing themselves as the first-choice but with lack of options in the squad, getting Bruno could turn out to be decent recoup.
Fernandes, however, has a release clause somewhere in the region of £90m which is certainly a big amount but with Sporting having financial struggles, they could let him go for a lesser amount.