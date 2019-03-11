Manchester United contemplate AC Milan defender as Antonio Valencia successor

London, March 11: Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on full-back AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria as they look for a replacement for departing star Antonio Valencia.
Club captain Valencia's contract expires at the end of the season and United have opted against offering him a new deal, making him a free agent. The Red Devils already have two stars with Young and Dalot in the right fullback duty. However, with the Englishman turning 33 and Dalot struggling to adjust to his life in England, United are looking for a new right back.
As per various reports, the 20-time English Champions have set their sights on Italy with AC Milan's right-back Davide Calabria as a candidate to fill the void on a long-term basis.
United have sent scouts to watch Calabria in action recently and have reportedly been hugely impressed with his performances. The Italian defender's agent also earlier expressed attention from the Red Devils and these recent reports, only have reignited such talks.
The Daily Mail claims Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Davide Calabria recently and have been impressed with his performances this season as they will look to replace Antonio Valencia. Everton are also interested. pic.twitter.com/VkMx4vVoCt— TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) March 10, 2019
Having come out of the Milan academy, Calabria has been impressive so far commanding a first team birth on a regular basis this season. He has been a stalwart so much so that he has kept €24million signing Andrea Conti out of the side, playing 27 times in all competitions.
The Italian, however, will not come cheap as he has a contract which runs until June 2022. A very stable and solid player in defence Calabria is known for his defensive attributes as well as the urge of going forward as well. At the age of 22, the Italian full-back is supposed to develop and get better, making him an exciting prospect for Manchester United.
United are, however, also considering a number of other targets and will continue to keep tabs on the 22-year-old before making a decision in the summer.
Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to be the other option in the shortlist while Juventus fullback Joao Cancelo is also rumoured to have been approached by the Old Trafford side.
United although never have been shy of throwing money at their preferred targets. However, given they need to sign players at other positions as well, mostly at centre-back and midfield they could look into other options if any of them holds unusual fee.