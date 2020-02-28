Manchester United could sell Spanish international, a wise move?

Kolkata, February 28: Manchester United are preparing for a mega summer transfer window and if reports in England are to be believed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be willing to sacrifice the club's long-term loyal servant David de Gea in order to fund that.
It is believed that the Norwegian gaffer believes that Dean Henderson, currently out on loan to Sheffield United, has what it takes to take on the gloves from De Gea and is ready to cash in on the Spanish international.
Henderson is really a special talent and has been making a strong case for himself in the last few years. He has been among the best keepers in the Premier League this season.
De Gea is 29 right now and has fallen from his pedestal in the last couple of years. This season, though his form has improved, but if it is compared to that of Henderson, the youngster stands out in almost every department.
The 22-yearold has nine clean sheets to his name in 26 games in comparison to De Gea's seven in 27. Although, the number of clean sheets is not a fair yardstick of quality and performance of a keeper as the whole defence is associated with it, save percentage certainly gives a clear picture. And that is also in favour of Henderson with 75 per cent in comparison to de Gea's 69.15.
If considered in the long run, replacing De Gea with Henderson does make sense for the Red Devils as in that way, they can keep their academy graduate for a long time and at the same time, they can replenish the cash from De Gea's sale.