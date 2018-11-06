Manchester United could turn to Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville to solve traffic crisis

London, Nov 6: Manchester United will look for help from their former players Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville to use their hotel, 'Hotel Football' as a base for the players ahead of home European matches in a bid to solve their Champions League travel woes.
United as of now mostly uses the Lowry hotel, based at the centre of the city and the Hilton Garden Inn at Old Trafford cricket ground for European preparations. However, on the last two occasions, the team faced embarrassing delays due to heavy traffic.
The Red Devils' squad arrived late in their Champions League games against Valencia and Juventus. They have already been warned and fined by FIFA after the first game. United stayed at Lowry for the Valencia match but due to traffic reached the stadium late which saw the match getting delayed by five minutes and UEFA fining them £13,202.
In the next game, the team stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn ahead of the Juventus match on October 20, but it took 45 minutes for the team to travel less than a mile which prompted Mourinho to walk to the stadium to avoid the same disturbance.
Man Utd looking at their options re hotels for home games after recent late arrivals but not getting the impression Hotel Football is high on the list of options.— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 5, 2018
Now according to reports, to avoid such delays United are considering approaching Hotel Football, which is just beside Old Trafford and owned by former legend Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, to ease up the matter.
Giggs has welcomed the choice and claimed they are open to help his former team in every way possible if required.
Giggs said: “We’ve always said we would welcome the team. I had it when I was a player and when I was a coach at United. Getting to the evening games can be difficult, getting out the city centre.
“We’re right on the doorstep at Old Trafford so it would be great if the club can stay and we’ve always said that.”
United drew 0-0 against Valencia and lost 1-0 against Juventus in their last two European home games. They will next host Young Boys in the final home match of the Champions League group stage on November 27 and it is expected that a decision will be taken before the fixture.