Manchester United defender could secure a move to Wayne Rooney's DC United - Good deal for all parties?

Bengaluru, July 19: Manchester United defender Phil Jones’ Old Trafford career may finally be drawing to a close – with a potential move to Wayne Rooney’s DC United reported to be on the cards.
Jones
has
been
out
of
favor
at
Old
Trafford
for
the
last
few
seasons
and
has
been
up
for
transfer
several
times.
However,
with
injury
issues
ramping
up
and
no
potential
suitors
available,
United
could
not
manage
to
offload.
However, the defender seems to have now recovered from a long-term knee injury. He was handed some minutes by former boss Ralf Rangnick last season after almost two years and the 30-year-old is now eager to continue his playing career with full freedom once again.
However,
at
30
years
of
age,
he
is
not
expected
to
make
a
surprising
grade
under
the
new
Dutch
boss.
Furthermore, he is not reported to be a part of Ten Hag's plans moving forward and is expected to be sold this summer. Jones has just more than a year left on his deal and could be available for a cut-price deal as well.
Several Championship sides reportedly were interested in his signature but now as per the latest rumors, his former United teammate Wayne Rooney is interested in signing Phil Jones for his new club DC United. The Manchester United top-scorer took charge of the MLS side where he previously spent two seasons as a player recently after leaving Derby County.
Languishing
at
the
bottom
of
the
Eastern
Conference,
the
English
coach
now
seems
to
be
looking
to
make
some
big
signings
in
order
to
make
a
late
push
for
a
playoff
spot.
And
Jones
is
reportedly
one
of
his
preferred
choices
and
his
warm
relationship
with
the
defender
could
play
a
key
role
in
luring
him
to
the
United
States.
Good deal for all parties involved?
United already have several players on their center-back roster ahead of Jones in the pecking order and he would be nowhere near to the first team if he stays put. Unlike at Old Trafford, Jones will feature regularly in the MLS.
While MLS will not be as alluring as the English top-flight, however, it will provide the opportunity for the 30-year-old to rekindle his career, especially while playing under a well-known individual. The transfer will be a good deal for the English side also as getting him off their wage bill would be a good step towards cleaning up the unwanted deadwood.