Manchester United defender Phil Jones' time at Old Trafford may have ended

Bengaluru, March 16: Manchester United are ready to allow defender Phil Jones leave in the Summer if any suitable offer comes around for him. Jones was surprisingly handed a new four-year deal last February before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named manager on a permanent basis.
However, the defender reportedly now has been termed surplus to requirements and the latest report is that United are prepared to let him go on the finish of the season. The English defender's struggle may indicate that he could be well short of offers but if the rumour from Mirror is to be taken seriously, Jones could be subject of a tug of war between West Ham or Newcastle.
The 28-year-old defender reportedly has been contacted by Newcastle United as well West Ham United, who look to have him for around £12m. At one point of time, the former Blackburn defender was viewed as someone for the future having immense capabilities. Sir Alex Ferguson after signing him also famously even claimed that the English defender could be United’s greatest ever player.
But fast forward to 2020, he looks a completely forgotten figure at Old Trafford. It's not that he has not been provided chances by former managers or Solskjaer. However, inconsistency and injury ravelled time with the Red Devils mean he slowly travelling backwards in the pecking order in the side.
Jones has played just two Premier League games this season, the first against Sheffield United at Bramhall Lane in November in which he was substituted at half-time after a terrible misunderstanding and all-round shaky performance. Later, his another League appearance came in the shock 2-0 defeat by Burnley at Old Trafford. The defender although was handed the start only because at that point, there was only one centre back Maguire, available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But in all those matches he did very little to prove his merit which has marked him not even making to the bench in seven consecutive games. Solskjaer has played with three centre backs regularly since that Burnley defeat but has chosen to employ Luke Shaw as a makeshift centre back rather than put his faith in Jones.
United already have three centre-backs waiting in line for the first team, with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly set for the first-team role. And given Solskjaer's big preferences to academy players, Tuanzebe too looks ahead of Jones at the moment.
It's clear as daylight that the defender is no more favoured by Solskjaer anymore. At least for the first-team role. Looking at his performances, he although has not put up a strong case for himself but surely he has the calibre to be playing in the midtable sides like Newcastle United or West Ham. Many defenders have gone onto shine since playing for a lower traded side, with less pressure on his shoulder and Jones could be benefitted from this very aspect.
At 28 years of age, he still has a long way to go in his football career and signing for sides like these, looks like the best option for him at the moment.