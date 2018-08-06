Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah set to join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin

Football

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Berlin, Aug 6: Manchester United are ready to hand their academy prospect, Timothy Fosu Mensah, another loan deal to develop his game, this time reportedly with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The 20-year-old made his debut under Louis Val Gaal in his last season but has struggled for game-time since the appointment of Mourinho.

For his development, he was sent on loan to Crystal Palace last term where he impressed with his little display.

The Dutchman started 17 games for Palace the last term, after managing just 11 appearances across all competitions during the 2016/17 campaign for United.

Following the completion of the loan spell, the versatile defender has arrived at United again and has been part of manager Jose Mourinho's pre-season preparations however his first-team opportunities are set to be limited.

The Dutch youngster has mainly be put around in the right back position by Mourinho but with United signing another young right-back Diogo Dalot from Porto while club captain Antonio Valencia set to remain as first choice its certain that the player will found game-time limited.

Thus to continue his development Mourinho reportedly wants the Dutch international to gain more first-team games elsewhere and looking for a side that will assure him more first-team opportunities.

According to reports, now the German side Berlin have assured the Red Devils of providing him with the said opportunity and progressing near a season-long loan deal.

Fosu-Mensah is a versatile player and can comfortably play either as a central defender or at full-back, even sometimes as a defensive midfielder and certainly his inclusion will give Hertha manager Pal Dardai a new choice to try at this term, who finished 10th in the league last year.

If the deal befalls, it will be the second big academy outgoing after goalkeeper Joel Pereira who also packed his bag to spend a whole season on loan to Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal last week.

    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
