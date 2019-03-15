Manchester United enter race for Wissam Ben Yedder

Bengaluru, March 15: Manchester United are hoping to sign Wissam Ben Yedder whose double for Sevilla knocked them out of last season's Champions League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is lining up a bid for the La Liga star, who has scored an incredible 24 goals in just 37 games already in 2018-19.
The Norwegian recently pledged to leave his defence as it is and add on to his attacking ranks as he continue his Old Trafford revival. And Ben Yedder, 28, is the latest target for United, according to reports in Spain, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez severely struggling for form.
The one-cap France international has been in scintillating form for the Spanish giants lately, scoring eight goals in his last eight games.
Ben Yedder even notched a phenomenal hat-trick last weekend as Sevilla put Real Sociedad to the sword in a 5-2 drubbing. But the Frenchman had to learn his trade the hard way, playing on the streets in the most dangerous area of Paris.
His best friend was another immigrant son who would go on to become a big name, Manchester City's record-buy Riyad Mahrez.
Ben Yedder honed his skills playing futsal and it shows with his obvious technical skills on the ball. The Sevilla ace has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham in recent years, but now looks set for a move to Old Trafford this summer.
However, with Lukaku picking his form up of late and Marcus Rashford in red hot form since the arrival of Solskjaer, it is presumed that Ben Yedder will be far from an automatic first choice at number nine no matter how good his form has been.
Premier League is completely a whole different league from Spain and many of top La Liga performers found life hard in English football. So, it will be interesting to see how Ben Yedder gets on should he get a move to the Premier League.