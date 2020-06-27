Manchester United legend Ferguson congratulated Liverpool on Premier League triumphs, reveals Dalglish

London, June 27: Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson contacted Liverpool to congratulate the Reds on their drought-ending Premier League title, Kenny Dalglish revealed.
Liverpool claimed their first English top-flight crown since 1990 thanks to Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Thursday.
The Reds celebrated a 19th English league title with seven games to spare in 2019-20, moving one adrift of United's record after Ferguson led the Manchester giants to 13 Premier League honours during a trophy-laden 26-year tenure.
Ferguson, though, put rivalries aside as the United legend congratulated fierce foes Liverpool.
How are we all feeling this morning, Reds?pic.twitter.com/Pp9Da9iBWl— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ) (@LFC) June 26, 2020
"He contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium," said Anfield great Dalglish, who won nine league titles as a player and manager of Liverpool.
"You go through the older generation – Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us – and at the end of the year you sent a letter of congratulations to say well done. That continues through.
"It is a great compliment. You are in competition and rivals but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren't they?"
Liverpool are 23 points clear atop the table, having won 28 of their 31 matches so far in 2019-20.
United, meanwhile, are fifth and five points adrift of the Champions League places ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Norwich City.
The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Ferguson's final season in 2013.