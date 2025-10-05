Football Manchester United's Ruben Amorim Claims Team Was Good, Not Perfect In Sunderland Victory Ruben Amorim stated that Manchester United's performance against Sunderland was good but not perfect. The team secured a 2-0 win at Old Trafford, with goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko. Despite the victory, Amorim emphasised the need for improvement as they aim for consistency in future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim expressed satisfaction with Manchester United's performance, though he noted it wasn't flawless, following their 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford. Goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko in the first half alleviated some of the mounting pressure on the Portuguese manager. This victory marked United's fourth win in their last eight Premier League matches, matching their total wins from the previous 21 games.

Manchester United have been strong at home this season, winning three out of four matches. However, they are yet to secure a victory away from Old Trafford. Amorim highlighted the importance of consistency, stating, "Every team, especially the big teams, need to win every game at home, but we need to perform the same way at home and away." He praised Senne Lammens for his contribution to the team's confidence during the match.

Mason Mount's goal against Sunderland was notable for being part of an 18-pass sequence, equalling the most passes leading to a goal in this Premier League season. This was also United's longest passing move resulting in a goal since Bruno Fernandes scored against Burnley in September 2023. Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko has found his scoring form with goals in consecutive league matches after a goalless start to his Premier League campaign.

Sesko's recent performances have shown promise. Amorim commented on Sesko's potential: "He has the potential to do so much more... Of course, he lives for goals and the media puts a lot of pressure on him to score as a striker." The manager emphasised that while goals are important, Sesko's overall contribution is crucial for the team.

Sunderland have struggled offensively this season, failing to score in three of their seven Premier League games. Only Aston Villa have been less successful in finding the net more often. Regis Le Bris, Sunderland's manager, acknowledged that this match serves as a significant lesson for his team. "The main takeaway from this game doesn’t define our start to the season," Le Bris stated.

The victory against Sunderland highlights Manchester United's need for consistency both at home and away. While they have shown strength at Old Trafford, replicating this form on the road remains crucial for their success this season.