Manchester United to launch bid for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam

Bengaluru, April 5: Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a £26million bid for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam. French media house RMC claims the 27-year-old left-back is part of Jose Mourinho’s dream team as the Special One plots another overhaul at Old Trafford in the summer.
Left-back is a position that has caused problems for Mourinho over the past few years. The Manchester United boss has seen enough of it and wants to bring a top player like Ghoulam to put an end to the mess.
The ever-reliable @mohamedbouhafsi reporting that Manchester United are preparing a €30million (+ bonuses) bid for Napoli left back Faouzi Ghoulam. He is still recuperating following a fractured right kneecap. He also had ligament injury to that same knee earlier this season pic.twitter.com/C3sxAu1T49— Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) April 3, 2018
Algerian international Ghoulam has established himself as one of the top defenders in Serie A during five-year spell with Napoli.
And despite suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier this season, Ghoulam beat the likes of Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez to be named Algerian Football of the Year for 2017. He also underwent a surgery in February on his right knee.
Manchester United may have to up their offer as the full-back, who was a Manchester City target before his injury, is believed to have a release clause worth £52million after signing a new contract with Napoli in December 2017.
But it now appears that United are leading the race for Ghoulam’s signature as Mourinho looks for reinforcements. Luke Shaw is expected to leave Old Trafford after failing to progress under the Special One. Shaw fell out with Mourinho and even had an argument with the Portuguese manager during the FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
According to the Daily Mail, Shaw was upset over being substituted at half-time and confronted Mourinho saying: "Why are you always picking on me?" Mourinho told Shaw that he felt the Englishman was not alert and Brighton were enjoying too much freedom down the left flank.
While Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian are also facing uncertain futures, Ashley Young is left as the only left-back in the squad who has done a decent jon in that position. Mourinho, however, prefers a natural rather than a makeshift full-back.
Real Madrid have declared their interest in David de Gea once again and are monitoring Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial's situations. #mufc— United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 4, 2018
Meanwhile, reports are claiming that Man United goalkeeper David de Gea will reject interest from Real Madrid in order to extend his contract with the Red Devils.
The Spanish goalkeeper will sign on for another five years at the Theatre of Dreams, taking his wages up to an incredible £350,000-a-week.
