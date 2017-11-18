Manchester United legend questions Neymar's motives for signing PSG

London, Nov 18: Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has criticised Neymar's motives in signing for cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain, slamming the Brazilian's desire for moving out of a top league and top club Barcelona.
The 25-year-old stunned the whole world when he agreed to sign on for Paris Saint-German for a world record-breaking £199million from Barcelona.
The 25-year-old was close to tears in a question and answer session a week ago during the international break when he was asked about his cold relationship with PSG teammates and manager as well as proposals he might want to join Real Madrid.
Although the Brazilian has made a solid start to his life in France with 11 goals in 12 appearances since the move, however, many rumours are still speculating that he is unhappy in the French capital.
And while talking about the player's life in France, now retired French international and former Auxerre, Marseille and Nimes player Cantona questioned the motivation behind Neymar's move, insisting that such move doesn't fit in with 'his vision' of football.
“When you’re 25-years-old and you’ve played with Brazil and Barcelona, you have to ask yourself a little what you’re doing in France, where you will play against Guingamp or Amiens,” Cantona told Yahoo Sport.
“Even the Champions League is a maximum of 10 matches a season. I’ve got no idea why he’s come to play in France. Who knows? It’s not the vision that I have for passion and football.
“He doesn't interest me so much.”
Cantona also took a sly dig at cash-riched PSG for running away the league title with an impressive squad while playing against smaller teams and claimed that French league's footballing quality does not interest him so much.
“I've never really watched it,” he admitted. “What am I going to watch? PSG against Guingamp? That doesn't interest me.
"Does Javier Pastore still play for PSG? I love Pastore. He doesn't play so much? That's a shame - maybe that's why I don't watch them.
“And what about Hatem Ben Arfa, does he play? No? Ok, I definitely won't watch them.”
PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a three points gap after playing one match fewer than second-placed Monaco.