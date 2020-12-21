Manchester United linked with Ecuadorian wonderkid Moises Caicedo: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Dec. 21: Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ecuadorian prodigy Moises Caicedo in January as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to poach young talents.
The 19-year-old midfielder is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in South America and has been described as a mix of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.
The defensive midfielder, for now, could emerge as a stand-in for the ageing Nemanja Matic and quite likely a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
The midfielder is still something of an unknown quantity for most and here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
His journey so far
Caicedo came through the ranks of Independiente del Valle after joining them at the age of 13. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for the side last year in October but is already looking like a key player for both club and country.
He has made 30 appearances for his club scoring six goals and assisting a further two goals, including a goal and assist against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores. While he got his national team call-up in October this year where he has notched up four caps so far. He starred in wins over Bolivia, Colombia and Uruguay and has registered one goal and three assists in the process.
Playing Style
Caicedo is a versatile defensive midfielder who is capable of playing as either the primary holding midfielder or as an advanced midfielder in a double pivot system. One of his biggest strengths is building smooth transitions from defence to attack while retaining and recycling possession in the build-up.
His reading of the game and positioning is equally impressive. The midfielder is effective at finding space to receive the ball from his teammates and his intention of moving forward helps the side to build more attacking game-play.
Clubs Linked
Manchester United are not the only club vouching for the signature of the Ecuadorian international. West Ham are also reportedly chasing the player and have shown interest in getting him amidst concern over the future of Declan Rice. United, however, could win a battle with West Ham for the player's signature as Caicedo earlier expressed his desire to play for the Old Trafford side.
Transfer Fee
Independiente value their central midfielder only at around €6 million but would demand 20% of any future sale. With a lot of hype behind him, a talent like him can be a really good coup for any side considering the low fee.