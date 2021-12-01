Manchester United linked with Sevilla striker - A good option for the Red Devils?

Bengaluru, Dec. 1: Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with a move for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri who also has been linked with Arsenal, and West Ham United.
The Morocco international is one of the best strikers in La Liga in recent times and his performance for Sevilla has made him one of the most sought-after players on the continent.
Arsenal see him as one player that can bolster their squad while West Ham are said to be chasing him since summer. But as per the latest rumours, the Red Devils also have enlisted him on their wishlist.
En-Nesyri's impressive tenure at Sevilla
The 24-year-old signed for Sevilla for €20million last year from Leganes, and since then, he has only gone from strength to strength. He has enjoyed a stellar spell at Sevilla, especially since the start of last season. He has netted 21 goals in his last 45 matches in La Liga, emerging as one of the best strikers in La Liga.
Transfer Fee
En-Nesyri was close to joining West Ham United in the summer. But the Premier League side's €30 million offer was rejected, with Sevilla reportedly not ready to sell him for such a lower amount. But as per the latest rumours, the Spanish side reportedly has changed their stance and could let him leave for a fee of €42 million. Although, a move for En-Nesyri in January might be a little tricky and a transfer could only befall next summer.
A good option for United?
With Edinson Cavani set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo turning 37 next year and Anthony Martial all set for a potential exit, United definitely needs reinforcement up top. The 24-year-old so far has shown great potential and ticks all the boxes for United's latest urge to sign young players. Although whether the new boss Rangnick approves the move is still remains to be seen. But as of now, it appears though the United management are keeping close tabs on the striker.