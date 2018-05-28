Manchester United make first offer for Milinkovic-Savic

Bengaluru, May 28: Manchester United have reportedly made their first offer for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as per reports in England.
The 23-year-old is among the hottest properties in the world right now and the race for his signature is heating up but it seems that the Red Devils are going to win it.
The Lazio midfield ace favours a move to Manchester United in the summer with Arsenal also keen, according to reports in Italy.
The Serbian international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A after enjoying an outstanding season for the Serie A side.
The Serb banged in 14 goals from central midfield, as well as chalking up nine assists, earning admirers from across the globe.
Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all believed to be in the hunt for the 23-year-old who is valued at a whopping £131million.
Liverpool and Manchester City are also fellow admirers of the Serb but it seems that they have cooled their interest.
According to Radio Sei in Italy, the former Genk star is keen on joining the Red Devils.
The report states that the prospect to work under Jose Mourinho excites Milinkovic-Savic, who would offer him a starring role in his staring XI.
Mourinho is desperate to sign a replacement for the retired Michael Carrick, while Marouane Fellaini could also be another high-profile departure from Old Trafford this season.
Meanwhile, question marks still remain over the future of record-signing Paul Pogba, who has flattered to deceive at the Theatre of Dreams.
The French international has been linked with a move back to Juventus, two years after departing the Old Lady.
The FA Cup runners-up are also ready to snap up Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred for a reported fee of £52m and some reports also claim that a deal is all but done and will be confirmed ahead of the World Cup.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have a huge task in their hands to keep their two best young players Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both having struggled for regular first-team opportunities this season.
Martial, especially, is believed to be keen on a move away from Old Trafford.
