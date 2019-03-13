Football

Manchester United may loan out Alexis Sanchez next summer

By
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez's days at Old Trafford look numbered.

Kolkata, March 13: Manchester United are considering to loan out Alexis Sanchez as they look to offload their highest earner this summer, according to reports.

The Chilean completed a controversial move from Arsenal to Old Trafford last January in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

However, Sanchez has not lived up to the expectations yet at Old Trafford.

The former Arsenal winger struggled under previous boss Jose Mourinho and has not exactly redeemed himself under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well.

The Red Devils now reportedly want to offload Sanchez next year in a bid to reduce the wage.

Sanchez was recently spotted at Camp Nou watching his former side Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 at the weekend, fuelling speculation he could be set to return to Spain.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 14:14 [IST]
