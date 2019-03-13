Manchester United may loan out Alexis Sanchez next summer

Kolkata, March 13: Manchester United are considering to loan out Alexis Sanchez as they look to offload their highest earner this summer, according to reports.
The Chilean completed a controversial move from Arsenal to Old Trafford last January in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
However, Sanchez has not lived up to the expectations yet at Old Trafford.
The former Arsenal winger struggled under previous boss Jose Mourinho and has not exactly redeemed himself under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well.
The Red Devils now reportedly want to offload Sanchez next year in a bid to reduce the wage.
United willing to let Alexis Sanchez go in the summer but who will pay his 400k a week wages? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Rjqw9MrPvP— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 12, 2019
Sanchez was recently spotted at Camp Nou watching his former side Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 at the weekend, fuelling speculation he could be set to return to Spain.