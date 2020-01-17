Football
Manchester United may sign Marcos Llorente on loan

By
Marcos Llorente
Marcos Llorente is a potential transfer target for Manchester United. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, January 17: Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibilities of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in the January transfer window on loan for the rest of the season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly is eyeing two deals in January, mostly in the midfield.

While a deal for attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes appears to be close, it is also understood that they are looking at other options to land a central midfielder.

The Red Devils are in dire need of midfield reinforcements in January after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, Llorente has been targeted as a prime candidate with scouts travelling to watch him in recent weeks.

The Spanish midfielder, however, may not be sold on a permanent basis and United could look to land him only for a six-month loan spell.

Why it is a good deal for all parties

Llorente moved to Atletico from Real Madrid for £35m in the summer, but has started in only three of their 19 La Liga matches. But the Spanish midfielder has shown that he has the potential to develop into a classy midfielder. Diego Simeone would not want to part ways with the player just after six months, but a move to Old Trafford could throw a lifeline for Llorente. As for Manchester United, they could also benefit from getting a good young talent like him, even if it is for a shorter period.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
