Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini offers himself to Roma

Bengaluru, April 8: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly told his agent to plan out a summer transfer to Roma as the Belgium international eyes a move to the Serie A at the end of the season. The Belgian accepted a further extension of his previous contract in 2017 January when Manchester United activated the one-year option in the midfielder's contract.
Fellaini's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with only three months remaining in the deal, the player has reportedly rejected a new contract proposal.
Marouane Fellaini has been offered to Roma. The Belgian also has offers from Galatasaray and Besiktas but is interested in Roma’s proposal and is waiting on their verdict. #mufc— Man Utd Updates (@utds_updates) April 7, 2018
The Belgium international has had a fine start to his United career under Jose Mourinho in the last two seasons and the United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of Fellaini's abilities. Mourinho even publicly claimed that he wants the Belgium midfielder to remain at Old Trafford for years to come and said he hopes to tie him to the club with a new contract before the end of the year.
However, Fellaini is understood to be unsatisfied with United's new offer. United have a policy that if a player reaches his thirties, the board only offers the player an extension of one year and Fellaini and his agent are said to be unhappy with the condition as Fellaini reportedly wants a long-term stay at Old Trafford.
Fellaini has informed the United board of his wish to leave the club at the end of his contract, which has alerted the interest of some of the top clubs in Europe. Seeing the possibility of acquiring the player on a free transfer, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas and a surprising name, French giants PSG, have reportedly inquired about the player.
Fellaini has also been linked with a move to Monaco, who are set to lose Fabinho and will be looking to strengthen their squad once the window reopens.
But now as per reports, the midfielder has skipped these offers and has told his agent to arrange a move to Serie A giants Roma.
Reports in Italy have disclosed that Roma, as of now, have not yet started their negotiations with the player or his agent, However, the Belgian international has reportedly conveyed his message to the Serie A side, who are fighting for a top-four spot this season.
Fellaini has put all contract discussions on hold as he wants to wait for Roma's verdict on the situation.
Fellaini has spent five seasons at United after arriving in September 2013 from Everton and has made 152 appearances for the Red Devils. He has won one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and the Europa League title with them.
However, due to frequent injuries, the Belgium midfielder has only managed 19 games for United this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.
