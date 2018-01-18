Mourinho desperate to keep Fellaini at the club

Bengaluru, January 18: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the club hierarchy to pull out all the stops to keep Marouane Fellaini.
As per earlier reports, the big Belgian had told the Special One that he wants a new challenge and not a new deal. However recent reports suggest that United are still trying to persuade Fellaini to pen a new deal at Old Trafford.
Mourinho is a big admirer of Fellaini and does not want to have to replace two players, with Michael Carrick also set to leave at the end of the season.
The duo are out of contract and now free to negotiate with clubs abroad.
Mourinho aimed to use the time at their warm weather training base in Dubai to convince Fellaini that a big challenge still lies at United.
The 30-year-old has turned down a new two-year deal - a year plus a year’s extension - on similar basic £120,000-a-week terms that he is currently on.
He feels undervalued in the English game.
Fellaini’s decision to move on comes at a time when the fans have actually come round to him following a difficult first three years up until last season.
He was the club’s first big signing post Sir Alex Ferguson when David Moyes returned to his former club Everton to land him for £27.5million.
But he became synonymous with the failing’s under Moyes.
He only seemed to be used by subsequent boss Louis van Gaal for the long ball when all hope was lost in games.
He had his most productive spell in a United shirt last season making 47 appearances, playing a crucial role in particular in the club’s Europa League triumph.
We have to wait and see what awaits for the Belgian midfielder in future but Mourinho is hopeful that he can keep the former Everton star.