Manchester United midfielder to sign fresh two year deal: A good decision?

Bengaluru, March 9: After a massive turnaround in the second half of the campaign, Manchester United are set to hand veteran midfielder, Nemanja Matic, a new contract, according to manager Ols Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Serbia international's future at Old Trafford had been in some doubt in recent times, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season while he was seen also as an understudy to players like Fred and Scott Mctominay initially. However, long injuries to McTominay and Paul Pogba meant that Matic has enjoyed a long run in the first-team over the past couple of months and since then he has been one of the most standout players of the side.
He has started 14 of Manchester United's last 17 matches in all competitions while in his last 20 appearances, United have kept 20 clean sheets which speak the volume of his performance.
This run of form from the 31-year-old has apparently convinced Manchester United to extend his stay at the club beyond the ongoing campaign and reportedly he is now set to be a handed a new two years deal.
It surely is a remarkable turnaround for Matic, who revealed at the end of January that in January no talks had taken place over a deal.
Why this is be a wise decision from Solskjaer?
Seeing the way the Serbian international has been performing of late, it is clear that he has still plenty left to offer at this level. Although the soon to be 32-year old's age and occasionally him looking to be past his peak may stand as a concern, but if United are to fight for all competition next season they need sufficient cover for every position. Matic would be an adequate cover for McTominay and Fred in midfield while having someone like Matic in the side would implant experience to the younger ones.
Moreover, keeping up Matic would allow the club to look for strengthening in other areas which as of now looks a likely preference.