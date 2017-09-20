Manchester United to offer midfielder Ander Herrera an improved contract at Old Trafford

Old Trafford, Sep 20: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is ready to sign a new contract extension in the club before the Summer after impressing Mourinho with his performance.
Herrera came to United Under Louis Van Gaal in 2014 from Bilbao and only has one year left on his current contract.
The last year's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year has this season only appeared twice in total six games in competition and earlier emerged as a surprise target for La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer, however, the midfielder is believed to be happy and settled in Manchester and ready to commit his long-term future to the club.
Mourinho is believed to be a huge admirer of the Spanish midfielder and considers him to be a vital part of his system.
The Portuguese manager has also earlier stated that he will offer the midfielder a new contract extension and now it is believed that the United board is ready to offer him a new contract before December and mostly offer him a decent pay hike also.
After their 4-0 win against Everton, Mourinho also talked about the 28-year-old's effect after he entered the game in 77th minute and Mourinho suggested his impact from the bench was immense.
"I think Ander was important," Mourinho said.
"There was a moment where I felt we did not kill it so we have to make it solid with Ander Herrera. From that moment we controlled the game," Mourinho said.
"The second goal went in, then game over. I think the performance was very good, especially in the first 30-35 minute, it was probably our best performance of the season.
"We pressed them and they did not have a chance to get out, they did not have a shot, it was very impressive.
"After that, Everton’s good players came out and showed their qualities. They gave us difficulty but I looked behind me on the bench and saw alternatives."