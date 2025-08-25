Football Manchester United's Old Scars Resurface As Gary Neville Critiques Draw Against Fulham Gary Neville expresses concern over Manchester United's performance against Fulham, noting midfield imbalances and missed chances. The team's struggles continue as they seek improvement in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Gary Neville has expressed concerns about Manchester United's recent performance against Fulham, highlighting issues in their midfield. Despite taking the lead through Rodrigo Muniz's own goal, United failed to secure a win as Emile Smith Rowe equalised for Fulham. Neville pointed out that the team's midfield remains unbalanced, which could pose challenges for manager Ruben Amorim.

United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, missed a penalty in the first half, marking his fifth missed spot-kick since joining the Premier League in 2020. Only Mohamed Salah and Aleksandar Mitrovic have missed as many penalties during this period. This draw leaves Amorim with a Premier League win rate of just 24.1%, having won only seven out of 29 matches.

Since April, Manchester United has accumulated fewer points than any other ever-present Premier League club, with only six points. Even Leicester City, now in the Championship, has earned more points (eight) during this time. Neville was particularly concerned about how easily Fulham managed to break through United's defence, recording 0.81 expected goals compared to United's 0.31 after halftime.

Neville commented on The Gary Neville Podcast: "My optimism has been checked slightly because it felt like there were a couple of old scars reappearing and opening up." He also mentioned that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir appeared shaky on crosses from corners, which could lead to increased anxiety within the team.

The midfield duo at United often finds themselves exposed due to gaps and spaces opening up during matches. Neville noted that these vulnerabilities allowed Fulham to cut through United's defence multiple times in the second half. The team had previously shown interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba but found his £100 million price tag too steep.

Additionally, new signing Benjamin Sesko was brought off the bench but struggled to make an impact with only one touch in the Fulham area and no shots attempted. Neville remarked on Sesko's current form: "Sesko, at the moment, let's just say it, he's nowhere near in terms of fitness or just getting up to speed."

Future Prospects for Manchester United

Neville suggested that Amorim should give Sesko more playing time to help him reach his potential. "Ruben Amorim said before the game that there is a clamour to play him," Neville stated. He recommended giving Sesko a full match against Grimsby in the EFL Cup to build his fitness and confidence.

As Manchester United continues to face challenges both defensively and offensively, addressing these issues will be crucial for improving their performance in upcoming matches.