Manchester United or Chelsea? Which club should this Ligue 1 striker choose?

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Clubs across Europe have been put on red alert by French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais as they look to have changed their stance on their star striker Moussa Dembele. The Ligue 1 side have been fending off interest from across the continent in their prized asset but it is now reported that they are finally accepted that they cannot hold on him for too long.
It is claimed by the French media that Rudi Garcia's side have braced themselves for offers for the 23-year-old French hitman and they would be happy to cash in on him if their valuation of £60million for the forward is matched by any potential suitor. The former Celtic star has no shortage of suitors and in England, Chelsea and Manchester United have been the two prominent names who have been consistently linked with him.
If the Blues and the Red Devils both make offers for the Frenchman, which club should he opt for? Which club would be ideal for him? Well, it is up to him to choose but we believe his preferred destination should be Manchester United ahead of Chelsea.
Both the clubs are in desperate need of strikers and it might seem that he would have less number of players to compete with at Stamford Bridge. Olivier Giroud looks certain to leave the club in the summer with his contract set to expire while Michy Batshuayi could also leave for regular first-team football. But, Dembele would still have Tammy Abraham to compete with and the Englishman has certainly done a more than decent job up front this campaign.
Meanwhile, at Manchester United, the only two options up front are Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford but it is evident that Solskjaer sees Rashford as a winger. not as a striker unless he is not left with any other option. And, it is safe to say that Martial has flattered to deceive as a number nine which means Dembele could become an automatic first-choice at Old Trafford.
Dembele is more of a complete forward who has a bit of everything in his game. He is strong and powerful. He is good in the air. He can shoot with either foot and has bags of pace as well. The 23-year-old would succeed at any club but when choosing his next club, he must consider immediate first-team opportunities and from that point of view, Manchester United would be his ideal destination.