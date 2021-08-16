Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira attracting interest from three clubs

Bengaluru, August 16: Manchester United are keen to offload Andreas Pereira permanently this summer after the 25-years-old has found little hope of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.
The Brazilian has previously had loan spells at Granada, Valencia and Lazio, without the club being able to find a permanent solution for him. And that's has been the case this season as well with the Red Devils finding no prospective buyers for the midfielder.
Pereira’s United contract runs till 2023 and his wages are reportedly around £30,000k per week. But United reportedly have put a £20m tag on his head, which has complicated things.
According to reports, the Red Devils have so far received three offers for the midfielder, but all of them are believed to be loan deals. Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo are apparently keen to bring him back to home soil and have also offered a loan escape route, but their bid doesn’t contain an option-to-buy.
However, the other two offers reportedly have an option to buy clause with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, and Premier League hotshot Everton showing interest. As per reports, one of his previous loan clubs, Lazio also have an outside chance of securing him for another season on loan.
What should be Pereira's decision?
At 25 years of age, the United midfielder needs to look for a team where he will get his much needed playing time. He would be a regular in the set-up of Flamengo, however, staying in Europe could be a better step for his career at the moment.
The likes of Lazio or Fenerbahce both could be a good step in his career if he gets more playing time but a move to Everton could be the best thing for his development right now.
Rafael Benitez has been a great coach for nurturing young talents over the years and he could use Pereira as a winger on either flank or as a 10 linking up the play between the lines considering the shortage of creativity in the Everton squad. This transfer rumour ticks every box but it remains to be seen whether this move materializes or not.