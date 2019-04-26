Manchester United plan mega bid for Lorenzo Insigne

Bengaluru, April 26: Manchester United are eyeing up an £86million summer swoop for Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kicking-off a massive squad overhaul.
Reports in Italy claim Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has asked Insigne's agent, Mino Raiola, to sort out a big-money sale in the coming months.
The Red Devils are just one side in the mix for the superstar forward, 27, with Paris Saint-Germain also hoping to land a summer deal.
Reports add that De Laurentiis wants to cash-in on Insigne this summer and wants to use that money to improve his squad.
The 30-cap Italy winger recently threw his future in doubt, admitting he would be tempted by a summer move with Liverpool and Chelsea also hoping to lure him away.
He told Corriere dello Sport: "I am 28 years old (this year) and it could happen that I receive an offer I can’t refuse.
"I’ve proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me.
"Right now, in this phase, I am not even thinking about it.
"However, I know full well that there are those around who appreciate me. But there are no clubs, no approaches, no shows of interest.
"It is my duty to think, without being immodest, that over the years at Napoli I’ve shown what I can do."
Insigne added: "I know people think I hired Mino Raiola because I was looking for a move, but that is not true. And you are free to think that.
"I hired Raiola because I consider him to be, along with Jorge Mendes, the best around and a real authority.
"As long as I am at Napoli, I will always give 110 per cent. I want to stay here for a long time."
Manchester United boss Solskjaer is looking to shake-up his squad this summer, first and foremost by offloading top-earners like Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo.
Meanwhile, players like Paul Pogba and David De Gea continue to be linked with summer exits from the club.